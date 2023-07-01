PS Plus Extra: Here’s the Full List of Games as of July 2023

Another month has rolled around and meant that it’s time for a fresh PS Plus games list. Here is the full PS Plus Extra game list as of July 2023. There was a fairly large number of games joining the service this month for both PS4 and PS5.
PS Plus Extra Games List for July 2023
PS5 and PS4 games in the Americas and Europe
- 11-11 Memories Untold
- 8-Bit Armies
- A Hat in Time
- Absolver
- ABZU
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4/PS5)
- ALIENATION
- Anodyne
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
- Assassin’s Creed III
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4/PS5)
- Astebreed
- AVICII Invector
- Back 4 Blood (PS5/PS4)
- Bad North
- Bassmaster Fishing (PS4/PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Ben 10: Power Trip (PS4/PS5)
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Borderlands 3 (PS4/PS5)
- Bound
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bugsnax (PS4/PS5)
- Bus Simulator 21 (PS4/PS5)
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Carto
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police: Paint It Red!
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chorus (PS4/PS5)
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Conan Exiles (PS4, PS5)
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5)
- Cris Tales (PS4/PS5)
- Crysis Remastered
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dangerous Golf
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (PS4/PS5)
- DCL – The Game
- Dead By Daylight (PS4/PS5)
- Dead Cells
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Squared
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)
- Deathloop (PS5)
- Deliver Us the Moon (PS4/PS5)
- DEMON’S SOULS (PS5)
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars (PS5)
- Detroit Become Human
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5/PS4)
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dodgeball Academia
- DOOM
- DOOM Eternal (PS4/PS5)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Heroes
- Dragon Quest Heroes II
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Earth Defense Force 5
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- Elex
- Elex 2 (PS5/PS4)
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Erica
- EVERSPACE
- Everybody’s Golf
- Evil Genius 2 (PS5/PS4)
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 6 (PS5/PS4)
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- FLUSTER CLUCK (leaving on July 18)
- For Honor
- For The King
- Forager
- Foreclosed (PS4/PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- GAL GUNVOLT BURST
- Get Even
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4/PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4/PS5)
- Ghostwire Tokyo (PS5)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- Gigantosaurus: The Game
- God of War
- Golf with Your Friends
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Gravity Rush 2
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
- Haven (PS4/PS5)
- Hello Neighbor
- Hohokum
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4/PS5)
- Humanity (PS4/PS5)
- Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator (PS4/PS5)
- I am Bread
- I am Dead (PS4/PS5)
- I am Setsuna
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (PS4/PS5)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS4/PS5)
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Inscryption (PS5/PS4)
- Inside
- Jett: The Far Shore (PS5/PS4)
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Judgment (PS5/PS4)
- Jumanji The Video Game
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5)
- Killing Floor 2
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- KNACK
- Lake (PS4/PS5)
- Last Stop (PS4/PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4/PS5)
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Life Is Strange Complete Season
- Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season
- Life Is Strange 2 Complete Season
- Life Is Strange: True Colors (PS4/PS5)
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Lost Sphear
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater (PS4/PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers (PS4/PS5) (leaving on July 18)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5)
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4/PS5)
- MATTERFALL
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly Plus
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4/PS5)
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS4/PS5)
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4/PS5)
- Mortal Shell
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition (PS5/PS4)
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MX vs ATV Legends (PS5/PS4)
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig (PS5/PS4)
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto to Baruto: Shinobi Striker
- NASCAR Heat 5
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Neo: The World Ends With You
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg II
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux (PS4/PS5)
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition (PS5/PS4)
- Omega Quintet
- OMNO
- OneeChanbara Origin
- Oninaki
- Outer Wilds (PS4/PS5)
- Outriders (PS4/PS5)
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Paradise Killer (PS4/PS5)
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay! (PS5/PS4)
- Paw Patrol on a Roll!
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition
- Portal Knights
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Prison Architect
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- RAGE 2
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut (leaving on July 18)
- Rain World
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)
- Rayman Legends
- ReadySet Heroes
- Rebel Galaxy
- Redout 2 (PS4/PS5)
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- RESOGUN
- RETURNAL (PS5)
- Rez Infinite
- Riders Republic (PS4/PS5)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)
- Rogue Stormers (leaving on July 18)
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- R-TYPE FINAL 2
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4/PS5)
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell (leaving on July 18)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Scarlet Nexus (PS4/PS5)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Soulcalibur VI
- Soulstice (PS5)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Junkies
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Spitlings
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
- Stranded Deep
- Stray (PS4/PS5) (leaving on July 18)
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- Tchia
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)
- Tekken 7
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4/PS5)
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Artful Escape (PS4/PS5)
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PS4/PS5)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4/PS5)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (PS5/PS4)
- The Escapists 2
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Forgotten City (PS5/PS4)
- The Gardens Between (PS5/PS4)
- The Last Guardian
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Medium (PS5)
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Pedestrian (PS5/PS4)
- The Quarry (PS5/PS4)
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- The Technomancer
- The Wild at Heart
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- Thief
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- Thomas was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Thymesia (PS5)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PS4/PS5)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PS4/PS5)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of Mana
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Tricky Towers
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TRON RUN/r
- Tropico 5
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- UNO
- Until Dawn
- Untitled Goose Game
- Unturned
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
- Vampyr
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS ALL-STARS
- Watch Dogs
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs Legion (PS4/PS5)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4/PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- Wheel of Fortune
- What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4/PS5)
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein Youngblood
- World of Final Fantasy
- Worms WMD
- Wreckfest (PS4/PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5/PS4)
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
PS4 games exclusive to the Americas
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Umbrella Corps
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
There are now 453 PS Plus Extra games available on PS4 and/or PS5 in the Americas and Europe at the start of July 2023.
As was previously announced, 24 games came to the service this month. There will be more additions on July 18, although Sony has yet to announce what these will be.
There was a bit of confusion over the games leaving the service and it seems like Little Nightmares is no longer available. Thanks to the departure of Fire Pro Wrestling World, there are no longer any games exclusive to Europe either. There are still seven games that are exclusive to North America. Be aware, though, that there are six PS Plus Extra games due to leave on July 18, 2023.