Those waiting patiently for Disaster Report 4: Simmer Memories will finally have their patience pay off. The game will be launching in the West on April 7th, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This was revealed in a new trailer for the game, which you can see below:

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories is the fifth entry to the Disaster Report series (if you include the monster-based spin-off game City Shrouded in Shadow) although only the third to make its way to the West. Each game has you trying to survive in a city in the aftermath of an earthquake. You’ll have to make decisions about where to go, avoid being crushed by falling buildings, rescue other survivors from the disaster, and just try to generally survive. You won’t be fighting monsters or even other people, just the devastating effects of a natural disaster.

The series started in 2002 with the original Disaster Report on the PlayStation 2—or SOS: The Final Escape if you were in the PAL region. It was followed up with the 2006 PlayStation 2 sequel Raw Danger!. A third game, named Disaster Report 3: Damaged Town and Her Song, released on the PlayStation Portable in 2009 but never left Japan. The series also has a 2017 spin-off game, the aforementioned City Shrouded in Shadow, where the player was a regular citizen trying to survive attacks from various popular Japanese monsters and robots, with franchises like Godzilla and Neon Genesis Evangelion making appearances.

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories has had a rather turbulent development history. The game was originally being developed for the PlayStation 3 when it was canceled in 2011 due to Japan being hit by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake. While the plan was to originally cancel both Disaster Report 4 and the series as a whole, development of the game was picked up again several years later, this time for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game launched in Japan on November 22nd, 2018, with NIS America announcing the following year that they would be bringing it to the West.