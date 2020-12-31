NieR: Automata director, Yoko Taro, and producer, Yosuke Saito, have revealed that they’re working on two new projects together. The duo shared this news during the ‘Games Industry Chit-Chat 2020 Year-End Party’ live stream.

According to Gematsu’s translation of the conversation, Taro contacted Saito with a proposal for a new game about a year ago. However, Saito wasn’t a fan of the idea and turned the offer down. Determined to get him on board, Taro spent an hour presenting the concept to Saito, which he eventually accepted, but reluctantly. To this day, Saito remains unenthusiastic about it and has said, “If I could quit, I would.”

As for the other project, the good news is that Saito seems to be on board. The duo mutually agreed to work on the title, which is already in development and is planned for release before the aforementioned game.

Despite the lack of enthusiasm involving one of them, we’re excited to see both projects that Taro and Saito are working on. We’re among the millions who loved their work on NieR: Automata – a game that not only won critical acclaim but also set sales milestones for the series. As of December 24th 2020, NieR: Automata has shifted five million units worldwide – a huge feat for what’s considered a niche title.

The next game in the series, NieR Replicant, is a remaster from Toylogic. It will first launch in Japan on April 22, 2021. PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One players in North America and Europe will be able to purchase a copy on April 23rd.

