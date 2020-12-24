NieR: Automata has reached a big sales milestone. The official game Twitter account revealed the title has now shifted 5 million units.

At Tokyo Game Show, Platinum Games revealed that the title had reached 4.85 million units sold. It’s taken just three more months to reach this new milestone, and just under nine months since the title had reached the 4.5 million units marker.

Series Producer Yosuke Saito had stated the team were thinking of “doing something” when the game reached this new milestone. They previously held an internet party when the game hit 4 million units sold. With the announcement coming so close to the holiday season and with Covid-19 still rampaging across the world, it will likely be the new year before the team does decide to celebrate with the game’s fans.

NieR: Automata puts players in a proxy war between Earth’s androids and mechanical invaders from another planet. Protagonists 2B and 9S are part of the YoRHa forces who fight alongside Earth’s Resistance androids to repel the invasion. The game’s YorHA Edition, which also includes the 3C3C1D119440927 DLC expansion and several Pod Skins, is currently discounted in the end of year Holiday Sale on the PlayStation Store. Those who would rather try before they buy can download a free demo.

The next NieR title to be released will be NieR: RepliCant ver.1.22474487139…, the upgraded version of the PlayStation 3 title released exclusively in Japan in 2010. The game tells an alternate story to that of NieR, the version of the game that was released in the west. Not merely a remaster for the PlayStation 4, the gameplay mechanics will be improved, new scenarios have been added, the game’s world has been expanded, the soundtrack has been rearranged to include new songs, and dialogue has been re-recorded. The game is due to be released on April 23 on PS4, Xbox On, and PC.