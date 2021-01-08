PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

God of War Creator Doesn’t Know if Ragnarok Will Be Cross-Gen but He Strongly Believes It Will Be

god of war ragnarok

God of War creator David Jaffe has said that while he isn’t privy to Santa Monica Studio’s plans, he strongly believes that God of War Ragnarok will be cross-gen.

In a video posted to YouTube, Jaffe explained that his comments about Ragnarok most definitely being cross-gen during a God of War stream were picked up by the media, and reported as facts. However, he was basing his comments on what he’s read in the press, especially remarks by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO, Jim Ryan. Jaffe then went on to criticize those who react negatively to the idea of games being cross-gen, arguing that it wouldn’t make sense for Sony to ignore millions of PlayStation 4 players when it comes to Santa Monica Studio’s flagship series.

Although Ryan declined to comment on Ragnarok‘s status in the past, he has said on multiple occasions that PS5 versions of cross-gen games, like Horizon: Forbidden West, will be built from the ground up to utilize the new hardware.