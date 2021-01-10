Publisher THQ Nordic has said that its upcoming action role-playing game, Biomutant, will release during its next financial year, which begins in April 2021. The game was previously expected to release in Q1 2021.

Biomutant is in development at Experiment 101, a company founded by former Just Cause developers at Avalanche Studios. It was first revealed in 2017 and has been delayed a few times. THQ Nordic CEO Klemens Kreuzer recently told Games Industry that Biomutant is “a release of great importance.”

In case you need to refresh your memory, Biomutant is officially described as “a post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable with a unique martial arts styled combat system.” Experiment 101 has promised a fresh new take on third-person combat, an usual story, and a vibrant open world. Features include:

EVOLVE YOUR GAMEPLAY: You’ll be able to re-code your genetic structure to change the way you look and play. This will of course affect your attributes and in addition to this, exposure to bio-contamination in the world will lead to physical mutations like mantis-claws and barbed tails, while exposure to radioactivity found in bunkers from the old world will affect your mind and unlock psi-mutations like telekinesis, levitation and more.

NEXT LEVEL OF CRAFTING: You are totally free when crafting weapons. Mix and match parts to create your own unique 1H or 2H slash, crush and pierce melee weapons. Revolvers, rifles and shotguns and add modifications like cork-screws and battery-powered chainsaw modules to bio-contaminated sludge vials adding to your combat arsenal. There are even characters you’ll meet that’ll craft cool stuff for you, like bionic wings, a jump-pack and even let you modify your Automaton – the scrap-toy sidekick!

GEAR UP FOR ADVENTURE: You are totally free when equipping your character. Not only when it comes to choosing weapons you created, but what type of gear you wear. Equip a gas-mask and an oxygen tank for exploring the Dead Zones, thermos-resistant clothes for venturing into cryonic areas or protective gear for taking on bio-contaminated creatures, the choice is up to you.

Biomutant is in development for last-gen consoles and PC. Current-gen versions have not been announced.

