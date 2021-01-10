Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it’s retiring the official Killzone series’ website, and visitors will now be redirected to PlayStation.com.

While this change doesn’t affect the games’ online modes, players will no longer be able to create or manage clans in Killzone: Shadow Fall. A notice reads:

Dear Killzone.com visitor, The official website for the KILLZONE franchise has retired. Going forward, visitors to Killzone.com will be directed to PlayStation.com. While this change doesn’t affect the online multiplayer modes, player statistics or ranking data for KILLZONE MERCENARY and KILLZONE SHADOW FALL, it is now no longer possible to create or manage clans in KILLZONE SHADOW FALL. We apologize for this inconvenience. Thank you to Killzone.com’s many fans and visitors throughout the years for their enthusiasm and support. Sincerely, Guerrilla

This development comes a month after internet sleuths noticed that Killzone has been left out of PlayStation Studios’ official webpage. In the “Our Studios” section, Sony lists all of its first-party developers and the video games that they are known for. When it comes to Guerrilla Games, the only title listed is Horizon: Zero Dawn, and there’s no mention of Killzone anywhere – a strange omission.

That said, when Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 UI last October, it showed a lone user by the name of Scotty Kenzo on the user selection screen, sporting a Helghast avatar. The name Kenzo could also be a reference to Helghast sergeant Kenzo Hakan in Shadow Fall. Fans took this as a sign that the series hasn’t been iced, but that could just be our wishful thinking.

What do our readers think?

[Source: ResetEra]