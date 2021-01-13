Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was bad, with perhaps no moment capping it all off better than Sony making the decision to completely remove it from the PlayStation Store. Now, nearly a month after the game was first released and then subsequently pulled, CD Projekt RED still can’t tell us exactly when the game will be put back on the digital marketplace for Sony consoles.

CDPR released a video statement today that—empty promises aside—didn’t even mention the delisting of Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store. While it offered up plenty of excuses for the problems and loose promises to fix things (as well as a delay of the next-gen versions of the game to sometime in the latter half of 2021), it didn’t so much as hint when players on PS4 and PS5 might be able to purchase the game again.

The accompanying FAQ did have a small question related to the PS Store delisting and when it will be back, simply saying “We are working on fixes and updates, and are working with Sony to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to PlayStation Store as soon as possible.” It’s not clear if the promised upcoming patches will qualify the game for relisting.

We still don’t know exactly what criteria Sony has put on CDPR to get the game relisted on the Store. Speculation surrounding the initial delisting on December 17th, 2020 said that Sony’s removal of the game was related to CD Projekt RED’s bungled handling of refund offers—which sent upset players to Sony’s support—rather than explicitly because of the bugs and poor quality of the game. After all, there are plenty of terrible quality games on the PlayStation Store that haven’t been removed.

With nary a mention of the PlayStation Store delisting in the video and relegating the vague answer to the bottom of the FAQ, it feels like CD Projekt RED doesn’t even have a broad timeframe for when the Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation Store listing might return. For now, if you previously purchased the game, you can still access it, or you can pick up a physical copy if you fancy the self-torment of playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4.

When do you think we’ll see Cyberpunk 2077 return to the PlayStation Store?

[Source: CDPR]