More than a month after the game’s troubled launch, CD Projekt RED finally issued a full public statement about what happened with the gap between the PC and previous-gen console versions of the game. In a video released on Twitter, CDPR Co-Founder Marcin Iwinski spent five minutes discussing the issues and how the team plans to improve the game and regain player trust in thee future. The video was accompanied by a blog post FAQ and vague roadmap graphic on that yellow background players have come to know so well.

Dear gamers,

Below, you’ll find CD PROJEKT’s co-founder’s personal explanation of what the days leading up to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 looked like, sharing the studio’s perspective on what happened with the game on old-generation consoles. pic.twitter.com/XjdCKizewq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

Though much of the promises for the future are broad and inexact promises to continue working to fix the game, one of the most notable updates is the delay of the native next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 to sometime in the second half of 2021.

Originally set for sometime early 2021, the free next-gen upgrades have been pushed back in favor of CD Projekt RED working on fixes and the free DLC additions, which are scheduled for sometime before the next-gen versions. The entire timetable and roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077 are, at this point, incredibly inexact and nebulous, with the “second half of 2021” promise giving the studio a lot of wiggle room for release.

“We’re aiming for the second half of the year and we’ll reveal more when we have more to share,” the post says, mirror comments made by Iwinski in the video.

This also calls into question the timeline for Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer, as well as the paid expansions, both of which are clearly taking a backseat to actually fixing the game and even getting the next-gen versions out.

CD Projekt RED has faced a number of blows with the botched launch, including lawsuits from disgruntled investors, the complete delisting of the game from the PlayStation Store, and ongoing criticisms about how the publisher has handled the situation.

What do you make of the Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 delay? Do you think CD Projekt RED will actually manage to get it out this year, or will the next-gen versions of the game end up pushed out even further?

