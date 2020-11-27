CD Projekt RED previously stated it would share DLC plans for Cyberpunk 2077 in the weeks leading up to launch. Due to the title’s multiple delays, however, these intentions have changed. Now Cyberpunk 2077 DLC won’t receive a reveal until sometime after the RPG’s arrival. Meanwhile, multiplayer-related information should surface in the first quarter of next year.

Studio President and CEO Adam Kiciński addressed the DLC and multiplayer updates during a quarterly earnings call this week. Seeking Alpha transcribed the conversation, wherein Kiciński stated, “the initial plan was to [announce Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC] before release, but after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects. So, after release.” He did not specify exactly when the public can expect to hear about the post-launch DLC.

We know the studio has plenty of post-launch content planned, though. In an investor call earlier in the year, Kiciński said Cyberpunk 2077 will feature “no less” DLC than The Witcher 3. As many may recall, the last Witcher entry boasted two big story expansions and 16 pieces of DLC, including extra costumes, armor sets, weapons, and quests.

When asked if the multiplayer component would arrive in 2022, the executive noted, “we haven’t announced any date so far.” Still, the studio should be ready to share more information about the online component in Q1 2021, Kiciński divulged on the call. According to Seeking Alpha’s transcript, he went on to add that CDPR views multiplayer as its own standalone product.

It’s a separate dedicated production, a big production. And we plan–we think about it as a standalone product. Obviously, it’s not entirely standalone as it comes from the universe of Cyberpunk and is very much related to the concept of single-player Cyberpunk.

CD Projekt RED’s eagerly-anticipated new game hits stores for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on November 10th. While backward compatibility will allow players to explore Night City on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, a fully native next-gen version won’t arrive until 2021.

[Source: Seeking Alpha via Video Games Chronicle]