Last week, publisher THQ Nordic revealed they were doubling down on licensed games because they’ve had a lot of success with them in the past. The latest of those licensed games to be revealed is Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, which is heading to the PlayStation 4.

Steel Titans 2 expands on the first title by including five new worlds inspired by fans’ favorite truck designs. The truck roster has also expanded to a total of 38 trucks; it will include vehicles like Sparkle Smash, Megalodon, Higher Education, Avenger, and Backwards Bob. There’s also online multiplayer for up to six players, the first time online multiplayer has ever been included in the franchise. The modes will include head-to-head stadium racing, freestyle competitions, and waypoint challenges.

Rainbow Studios, developer of Monster Jam Steel Titans, is back at the helm. Their CEO, Lenore Gilbert, had this to say:

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 represents a massive expansion to the Monster Jam video game experience and we’re thrilled to finally be able to reveal some of what we’re doing to the legions of fans. Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 is a huge step forward for the franchise – we can’t wait to see the fans react to seeing trucks like Higher Education, Backwards Bob®, Grave Digger® and Ice Cream Man in brand new worlds!

As well as the standard edition of the game for $39.99, there’s a Power Out Bundle that includes the base game, Monster Jam Steel Titans, and three DLC truck packs: Fire and Ice, Bakugan Dragonoid, and Gold Truck Bundle. The bundle will cost $59.99.

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC on March 2, 2021. Pre-ordering any version of the game will get players the Inverse Higher Education truck. Those who pre-order the Power Out Bundle will also get 24 hours early access to the game.