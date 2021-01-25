Sucker Punch Productions is either working on a Ghost of Tsushima sequel for the PlayStation 5 or an upgrade of the existing title, if a developer’s LinkedIn profile is anything to go by.

As spotted by folks over at GameRant, Video/Cinematic Creative Director Dave Molloy specifically mentioned in the ‘About’ section of his LinkedIn profile that he’s currently working on Ghost of Tsushima for the PS5. As soon as this was picked up by a number of websites, Molloy removed any reference to the PS5. However, he wasn’t quick enough because GameRant took a screenshot of his original professional summary, which stated:

Currently he’s the Cinematics Video Creative Director at Sucker Punch for in-game cinematics, motion capture, editorial, cinematography, music, art direction, tone, 2D motion graphics and game capture. Also in charge of the outgoing trailers, teasers and commercials for Sony / Sucker Punch Productions. Dave has a passion and super strength in artistic visual storytelling, editorial, and cinematography. Also excels in art experimentation, creative thinking and team collaboration. Presently working on the Ghost of Tsushima game for Sony PS5.

Since Molloy updated his profile, take this with a grain of salt. However, we previously reported on at least two job listings on Sucker Punch’s website, which explicitly stated that the developer is looking for a narrative writer who has a “desire to write stories set in feudal Japan,” and a combat designer who understands Ghost of Tsushima‘s “core combat systems.” In light of this and the game’s ongoing success, it’ll be hardly surprising if something is indeed in the works for the PS5.

