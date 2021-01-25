It is with deep sorrow that we’re kicking off Monday morning with the news of Michael Andrew Nash’s passing. Nash, a talented artist who was only 36, was Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Lead Principle Designer.

News of Nash’s death was shared by a former colleague on Twitter. In a lengthy thread, Gavriil Klimov shared some of the late artist’s work, including his iconic designs from Guerrilla Games‘ hit title.

Klimov wrote:

Mike Nash was a hardworking individual who would put in the hours to get better and try to do the best work possible. Mike has sadly left us and has passed away. I would like for the CG and art community to remember him for his legacy of outstanding visual 3D work above all. He was a digital sculptor. He was an artist. Mike was a 3D designer that many looked up to and I have no doubt that his work will be studied for decades to come by students and professionals alike and it will inspire for years to come.

Nash’s ArtStation profile, which contains his entire portfolio, has now been memorialized. You can take a look at some of his incredible work there, and in the thread below.

For those who did not know, Mike created many iconic designs during his career. I.e. he is the one who designed some of the most famous #HorizonZeroDawn mech creatures. These are ZBrush sculpts as well. It’s truly saddening to know someone so talented passed away so young. pic.twitter.com/xwCatvEwek — Gavriil Klimov (@gavriilklimov) January 21, 2021

Our thoughts go out to Nash’s friends, family, colleagues, and loved ones. Rest in peace.