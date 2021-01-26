Kevin Hart Has Signed on to Play Roland in the Borderlands Movie

The Borderlands movie is moving ahead, getting another actor for one of its main roles. Kevin Hart has signed on to play Roland, the soldier. he joins Cate Blanchett, who is set to take on the role of Lilith, the Siren.

Roland is one of the four playable characters from the first Borderlands game who becomes a key NPC in the stories of subsequent entries to the series. The only two playable character left to cast now are Mordecai and Brick, as well as getting a voice actor for the robot Claptrap. It’s unclear exactly what story they are adapting with the Borderlands film and which other characters from the series it might involve. If it’s only the first game, don’t expect to see villains like Handsome Jack show up just yet (except perhaps as a teaser in some post-credits scene).

Eli Roth is set to direct the Borderlands movie, with the script written by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Mazin is also behind the upcoming The Last of Us HBO series, so he’s really getting his chops in with video game based films and TV.

Roth said that he’s excited to extract a different side of Hart for the role of Roland. While Borderlands certainly has its comedic elements, the character will be a much more serious role than Hart is traditionally known for. “I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin,” Roth said. “Borderlands is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an amazing Roland.”

Being made under the Lionsgate banner, Avi and Ari Arad are producing Borderlands through Arad Productions. Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the Borderlands video game franchise and founder of Gearbox, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive will serve as executive producers on the film, ensuring that it remains true to its video game origins. The film doesn’t currently have a set production schedule or release date, but attaching numerous big names to the project indicates it is moving along.

What do you think of Kevin Hart taking on the role of Roland? Who should be cast as Mordecai and Brick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

[Source: Hollywood Reporter]