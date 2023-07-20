Borderlands Movie Release Date Revealed

After floating around for nearly a decade, the Borderlands film is finally almost out. Lionsgate Films revealed that the Borderlands movie release date is August 9, 2024.

Who is in the Borderlands movie?

Deadline reported this release date, but didn’t reveal any additional details that hadn’t already been out there. The film’s Twitter account also confirmed the Borderlands movie release date shortly after.

It stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jack Black as Claptrap, Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx, and Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi, just to name a few. It follows Lilith as she returns to Pandora to find her daughter.

The movie has been shuffling around Hollywood since 2015 when it was officially announced. It changed hands more than a few times before The Last of Us director and writer Craig Mazin wrote the screenplay, which is when director Eli Roth was attached in February 2020. It was filmed in early 2021, but Deadpool director Tim Miller shot some reshoots in January 2023. Nothing has been shown of the Borderlands movie so far, except for a silhouetted picture of the cast.