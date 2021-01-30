Stormind Games, the studio behind Remothered, have announced Batora: Lost Haven for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Batora: Lost Haven tells the story of a 16-year old Avril, who lost everything when a mysterious calamity destroyed the earth. Avril was somehow gifted special powers in the aftermath of the event, which she now has to use to save what she can.

Stormind Games has said that Batora: Lost Haven will combine elements of hack-and-slash games and twin-stick shooters. The game will be non-linear, and Avril’s decisions will change the universe’s destiny. An official overview of features is as follows:

Physical and Mental Dualism – Find the perfect balance between your body and mind to face the challenges and enigmas you will find along the journey, but keep an eye on the double health bar: it tracks both your physical and mental health, and if you lose sight of one of them… you’re dead!

– Find the perfect balance between your body and mind to face the challenges and enigmas you will find along the journey, but keep an eye on the double health bar: it tracks both your physical and mental health, and if you lose sight of one of them… you’re dead! Defender or Conqueror – Choose if you need to use your wits or strength in your interactions with the factions: decide who you want to become while you reach your goal, but be careful of the consequences…

– Choose if you need to use your wits or strength in your interactions with the factions: decide who you want to become while you reach your goal, but be careful of the consequences… Fast-Paced Multi-Layered Combat System – Quickly learn when to switch between physical and mental mode: sharpening your strategic dualism is the only way to keep pace with your opponents!

– Quickly learn when to switch between physical and mental mode: sharpening your strategic dualism is the only way to keep pace with your opponents! Retro Sci-Fi Visuals – Fill your eyes with the original hand-painted visuals inspired by the retro science-fiction art of the 1950s. You will visit colorful and fascinating planets, and meet the most intriguing creatures of the entire universe!

– Fill your eyes with the original hand-painted visuals inspired by the retro science-fiction art of the 1950s. You will visit colorful and fascinating planets, and meet the most intriguing creatures of the entire universe! Responsive, Non-Linear Narration – Your choices will change the fate of the universe and of the creatures that inhabit it. Are you ready to take responsibility for your decisions? Find out all the possible outcomes of the storyline designed by a Writers Guild Award winner!

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a trailer below.