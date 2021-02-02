When Capcom decided to introduce Resident Evil Village‘s Lady Dimitrescu, the company probably didn’t expect the kind of response the reveal got. From fan accounts and memes to articles calculating her height – we’ve seen it all…and so have the developers. Such was the reception that art director Tomonori Takano took to Twitter to address fans and clarify the all-important question of how tall Lady Dimitrescu is.

According to Takano, if you consider her hat and high heels, the character is 2.9m (approximately 9’6) tall. Resident Evil Village‘s “bewitching, vampiric” characters will relentlessly pursue Ethan, so rest assured, you will get to meet them all in Castle Dimitrescu.

A note from Takano reads:

I wanted to use this opportunity to publicly reflect on the outpouring of positivity we’ve received from the fans on our latest announcement. As a representative of the development team, thank you to all the fans who continue to follow us. Most recently, Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters have received a fair amount of attention, far more than we anticipated. It’s great that they’re able to take the spotlight as icons of Resident Evil Village. Lady Dimitrescu, especially, has received much fanfare both domestically and overseas, which has made all of us in the development team extremely happy.

You can meet Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters on May 7th 2021, to be precise, when Resident Evil Village releases for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In the meantime, check out our previous coverage of the title and stay tuned for more.

[Source: Resident Evil]