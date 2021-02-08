This weekend’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra Concert in Japan will play host to some new Final Fantasy VII Remake news, according to co-director Motomu Toriyama. ““In addition to the performance we have a special program planned as well,” Toriyama said. “There will be a few things about FF7R that will be revealed only during this concert.”

Notably, Toriyama says that “a few things” will be revealed during the concert. With Final Fantasy VII Remake’s one-year anniversary approaching in April, its period of PS4 exclusivity is coming to an end, so the concert announcement could pertain to additional platforms. Rumors have been floating around about a next-gen PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which could also get a reveal during this event.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra Concert is an online event available to ticket holders only. With the closed nature of the event and no mention of the word “sequel” in Toriyama’s comments, don’t expect a huge reveal for the next part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake saga. If anything, the highly anticipated sequel could get a small teaser with a promise of a larger reveal later, but that’s hoping for the best.

Since Final Fantasy VII Remake’s lauded launch in April 2020, there have been no official announcements or reveals regarding the next part. FF7R only covered the Midgar chapter of the original game with some surprising twists and alterations to the original’s story. Fans are eager to see how the next part will play out. While we know Square Enix is hard at work on it, we don’t know much else about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 yet. It’s supposed to surprise and surpass the expectations of players, and some recent trademarks could hint at the subtitles Square Enix is entertaining for the remainder of the series.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra Concert takes place on Saturday February 13th at 5pm Japan Time (3am EST). It is exclusive to ticket holders in Japan who have paid 4,500 yen (about $42) per ticket. If you are in Japan, you can purchase a ticket to the online event here.

What do you think the Final Fantasy VII Remake reveals will be? Is it just announcements of the game coming to other platforms and a next-gen upgrade, or are we set to get more info about the next part in the saga? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

[Via: VGC]