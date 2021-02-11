One of the most highly anticipated PS5-exclusives, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming June 11th, 2021. With the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart release date now announced, Insomniac can begin a slow push over the next four months, carefully revealing new details about the game leading up to release. Today’s release date announcement comes with the box art reveal and some preorder bonuses for players who can’t wait to jump in on day one.

The release date trailer doesn’t seem to feature any new footage, instead using previously shown cutscenes and gameplay for the quick 30-second spot. You can watch it below:

The cover art features both Ratchet and the new playable female Lombax. Insomniac isn’t quite ready to reveal her name just yet, however.

Insomniac says that Rift Apart is a full-length standalone story that won’t require having played previous games to enjoy, though longtime Ratchet & Clank fans will find deeper connections to those other Ratchet & Clank games throughout. Dr. Nefarious is trying to use a device to access an alternate reality where he comes out triumphant, which has torn holes in the very fabric of reality. Ratchet and Clank get separated (or rather, they “rift apart,” eh? eh?), and they’ll journey through both new and familiar environments, though Insomniac says the familiar environments will have some new dimensional twists. And of course, they’re bringing a whole new arsenal of weapons to bear.

The cover art is meant to evoke the duality the series has always been known for, expanding on the bond between polar opposites Ratchet and Clank and extending that to new “alternate-dimension counterparts of characters and worlds.” Is this hinting at the true nature of the female Lombax? Is she an alternate dimension counterpart of Ratchet?

Insomniac has also detailed preorder bonuses and deluxe edition contents that players will get when they pick up the game. All preorders will be given early unlocks of the Carbonox armor (for both Ratchet and the female Lombax) from 2003’s Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando, as well as the returning Pixelizer weapon that was introduced in 2016’s Ratchet & Clank remake of the original game. Both of these preorder bonuses are early unlocks, so players who don’t preorder can still get them at some point while playing the game.

Grabbing the Digital Deluxe Edition will get players the preorder bonuses as well as five additional armor sets, 20 Raritanium for weapon upgrades, a sticker pack to use in photo mode (a first for Ratchet & Clank), and a digital artbook and digital soundtrack.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available to preorder now at a price of $69.99 USD/$89.99 CAD. It follows the price increases many other games have seen with the start of the new generation of consoles. The digital deluxe edition runs $79.99 USD/$99.99 CAD.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart releases exclusively for the PS5 on June 11th, 2021.

[Source: PS Blog]