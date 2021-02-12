Developer Frima Studio and publisher Kalypso Media have announced Disciples: Liberation, a dark fantasy strategy role-playing game that’ll let you “duel with the demigods.”

Featuring “intricate” turn-based combat, Disciples: Liberation is the next chapter in the Disciples franchise, which first released on PC in 1999. Frima Studio has promised an 80+ hour campaign in a richly detailed world. Players will have four unique classes to choose from and will face “horrific monsters and beasts” in challenging boss fights.

Check out a trailer below.

Key features include:

80+ hour single-player campaign: experience a dark fantasy epic over three acts, with more than 270 quests and 5 unique endings Explore a war-torn overworld: journey through 4 diverse environments – from luscious woodlands to fiery volcanic plains and icy tundra – and unearth the secrets hidden within the land Journey together: join forces with 4 in-game factions – from proud elven clans to remorseless undead hordes, each with their own motivations and gameplay incentives Write your own story: pick from 4 uniquely skilled classes and define your place in the world, recruiting others to take up arms for your cause Build a base: take on quests for precious resources and use political savvy to build a place of planning and sanctuary Fight for your life: recruit 50+ units and build an army best suited to your play style whilst honing both steel and spell in intricate-turned based combat Challenge deadly bosses: pit your party against horrific monsters and beasts, each requiring a unique strategy Choice is everything: let your decisions guide your fate and directly influence what sort of leader you become Fight your friends: put forth the ultimate challenge and battle for supremacy in 2-player online skirmishes

Disciples: Liberation will release in Q4 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.