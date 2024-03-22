Cosmic Horror City Builder Worshipers of Cthulhu Announced for PS5

Crazy Goat Games has revealed its cosmic horror city builder, Worshippers of Cthluhu, and set Early Access and full release windows for the game.

Worshippers of Cthulhu is set to be launched in Early Access for PC via Steam in Q2 / Q3 2024, followed by a full release across all platforms in Q1 2025.

You can view the trailer and official details on the game below.

Worshippers of Cthulhu trailer and game details

Lead the Cult of Cthulhu. Decide the fate of your followers, perform eldritch rituals, and master the art of city-building in a world where the line between sanity and madness blurs. Can you endure the horrors you unleash?

The Only Path Worth Taking

You are not a harbinger of destruction; but a herald of cosmic rebirth. Your purpose is not to sow chaos, but to embrace the inevitable evolution that awaits us all.

Humanity is insignificant, pitiful in its smallness. Our existence is a fleeting whisper in the cosmic winds, and only by awakening Cthulhu can we transcend our feeble existence.

In one profound act, you can shake the foundations of the universe.

Awaken Cthulhu, for in his awakening lies the catalyst for a cascading effect that will reshape the cosmos and a new order shall emerge.

The path ahead is treacherous, fraught with challenges. Yet, it is the only path worth treading. Forge a destiny that transcends the mundane!

Lead the Cult

Embark on the path of cult leadership, where your decisions shape the destiny of each follower—decide whether they toil, conquer, or devote their lives to dark rituals. Manage the day-to-day intricacies of cult affairs, from proclaiming dogmas to announcing celebrations and engaging with devoted servants. All these efforts converge toward a singular goal—awakening your god.

Build a City

Only a formidable cult can achieve the extraordinary feat of awakening the Old One, and Cthulhu tolerates only the strong. Establish and expand cities across multiple islands, ensuring they not only sustain your followers but flourish, intimately connected to the awakened deity. Skillfully oversee production chains, manage your workforce, and navigate perilous ruins that occupy valuable space.

Perform Dark Rituals

Step into the mystical realm as you engage with the Great One, Dagon, and other Lovecraftian entities through intricate rituals. These ceremonies unlock profound knowledge and bestow supernatural blessings upon you. Utilize these blessings to enhance your power and expand your city, all while delving deeper into the mysterious forces that surround you.

Conquer Non-Believers

In this vast Lovecraftian narrative, realize your place as a mere part of a grander world. Non-believers are a valuable source of land, resources, and manpower. Choose to conquer, pillage, sacrifice, or convert them based on your strategy, shaping your destiny

Immerse Yourself in Lovecraft’s Realm

Begin your journey with limited knowledge of the surrounding world, gradually unraveling the mysteries of the supernatural realm. Immerse yourself in the eerie atmosphere crafted in Lovecraft’s unique language and writing style.