Capcom producer Peter Fabiano has said that the company considers the upcoming Resident Evil Village to be “the best survival horror game to date.”

In an interview with the Official PlayStation Magazine (via Wccftech), Fabiano revealed that the development team sought inspiration from Resident Evil 4, which is the most critically-acclaimed title in the series. Several Resident Evil teams have been contributing to Village‘s development, which Fabiano believes has greatly benefitted the upcoming title.

Concepting and planning was something going through our developers’ minds since towards the end of Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. The team grew quite attached to Ethan as a character so we knew we wanted to continue his story arc. We wanted to continue to have players experience the game through the eyes of protagonist Ethan Winters. This is a continuation of Resident Evil VII: Biohazard after all. This really helped to keep our vision on target. And since we are constantly sharing information across Resident Evil teams, that really helped inform us in making what we consider the best survival horror game to date. You’ll notice we took a lot of inspiration from Resident Evil 4. The team has put a ton of effort into creating a truly authentic feel. There are plenty of surprises to keep you on your toes; players will find a balance of combat, exploration, and puzzle solving.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fabiano talked about characters, including the popular Lady Dimitrescu and her three daughters. He assured fans that all the creatures will fit within the game’s context.

Resident Evil Village will release on May 7th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

[Source: OPM March 2021 via Wccftech]