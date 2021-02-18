With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two coming in just one week, Activision, Treyarch, and Raven have revealed what’s coming in the explosive second season, an enormous content drop bringing the previously leaked large-scale Zombies Outbreak experience, four new Operators, a few new maps, and plenty of new modes, including the return of fan-favorite Gun Game (finally!). As with each new big Call of Duty content drop, there’s an action-packed new trailer to get you prepped for what’s to come, and this one even features somebody being eaten by a dragon, so buckle up.

You can watch the hype new Season Two trailer on YouTube or in the Twitter embed below:

When one chapter ends… another begins. A massive, all-new Zombies experience.

Four New Operators

Six New Weapons

New MP Maps

… #Warzone Get ready for Season Two of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. Available on all platforms February 25th. pic.twitter.com/nPQebfO1HR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 18, 2021

The story, following the capture of Adler by Stitch at the end of Season One, sees Woods and a few new NATO characters headed to the Golden Triangle to rescue the CIA spook. They’ll be facing off against warlord Kapano “Naga” Vang, one of Stitch’s accomplices in his effort to produce and distribute Nova 6.

Activision also dropped plenty of details about exactly what to expect throughout the season, starting with the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two roadmap.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two Roadmap

Here’s everything that’s on the way, shy of a few secrets and surprises, and a likely mid-season content drop that’s remaining under wraps for now.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season Two

Four New Operators

Kapano “Naga” Vang (Battle Pass): Naga will drop as part of the Season Two Battle Pass right at the launch of the new Season, expected to come with a few alternate outfits too (more information should be revealed in the Battle Pass content details next week).

(Battle Pass): Naga will drop as part of the Season Two Battle Pass right at the launch of the new Season, expected to come with a few alternate outfits too (more information should be revealed in the Battle Pass content details next week). Samantha Maxis (Mid-Season Operator Bundle): Maxis has been part of the Zombies storyline for a decade. Players have watched her grow up from a little girl in early Zombies stories, and recently rescued her in the Firebase Z Zombies map. She’s finally a playable Operator, crossing over into the main story canon, though players will have to purchase her mid-season operator bundle to get access to her.

Terrell Wolf (Mid-Season Operator Bundle): Terrell Wolf is an elite Delta Force sniper and part of Frank Woods’ infiltration team going in to rescue Adler. He’ll be available in a premium Operator bundle.

(Mid-Season Operator Bundle): Terrell Wolf is an elite Delta Force sniper and part of Frank Woods’ infiltration team going in to rescue Adler. He’ll be available in a premium Operator bundle. Karla Rivas (Mid-Season Operator Bundle): Rivas is a Nicaraguan freedom fighter, trying to rid her home of the cartels. She joins Woods as part of his elite force hunting for Adler in the region. She’s coming as part of a premium Operator bundle.

Six New Weapons

FARA 83 (Assault Rifle) – Launch/Battle Pass

(Assault Rifle) – Launch/Battle Pass LC10 (SMG) – Launch/Battle Pass

(SMG) – Launch/Battle Pass Machete (Special/Melee) – Mid-Season Challenge/Bundle

(Special/Melee) – Mid-Season Challenge/Bundle E-Tool (Special/Melee) – Mid-Season Challenge/Bundle

(Special/Melee) – Mid-Season Challenge/Bundle R1 Shadowhunter (Special/Crossbow) – Mid-Season Challenge/Bundle

(Special/Crossbow) – Mid-Season Challenge/Bundle ZRG 20mm (Sniper) – Mid-Season Challenge/Bundle

Zombies Additions

Outbreak – Large-Scale Zombies Experience

Zombies is getting even bigger, literally. Following the events of Firebase Z, the new Outbreak Zombies mode takes players to various locations in the Ural Mountains in Russia. These open play spaces provide a whole new kind of Zombies experience that’s very different from the small claustrophobic maps players are used to.

The areas have tons of objectives, and Treyarch teases “hunting down elite enemies using a satellite tracker, escorting a Rover that detects dimensional portals, or holding out against zombies in a confined Dark Aether zone, agents of Requiem will need to complete these investigations before they can Exfil… or risk entering a Dark Aether portal to a new region for even more rewards.”

More details will come ahead of Outbreak’s launch with Season Two next week.

New Field Upgrade – Frenzied Guard

Players will get to change the meta with a brand new field upgrade that sends Zombies targeting one specific player, and defends them against all damage except to their armor. This can be a life saver for a friend in need. Upgrades will give it additional perks and bonuses, like armor repair and forcing enemies to slow down.

New Ammo Mod – Shatter Blast

Shatter Blast gives bullets explosive damage. The new mod also comes packed with unlockable upgrade tiers for more damage and bigger effects.

Two New Skill Tiers and Aetherium Crystal Types

Zombies is getting two new skill tiers for all Weapon Classes, Field Upgrades, Perks, and Ammo Mods to change up the meta even more. Players will use the new Refined and Flawless Aetherium Crystals to go up to Tier V. More explanation on this massive change to Zombies is coming closer to the launch of Season Two.

Multiplayer Additions

Four New Maps

Apocalypse (6v6) – Launch: A new map in the jungles of the Golden Triangle. It uses stilted buildings and a crumbling ancient temple to offset the lush green jungle and bring firefights together.

(6v6) – Launch: A new map in the jungles of the Golden Triangle. It uses stilted buildings and a crumbling ancient temple to offset the lush green jungle and bring firefights together. Golova (Multi-Team) – Mid-Season: A picturesque Russian village with a dark secret, a testing ground for the infamous Numbers Program. What do the numbers mean, Mason???

Mansion (2v2, 3v3) – Mid-Season: A smaller map in Havana Cuba that should feel familiar to anyone who has finished the main campaign for Black Ops Cold War.

(2v2, 3v3) – Mid-Season: A smaller map in Havana Cuba that should feel familiar to anyone who has finished the main campaign for Black Ops Cold War. Miami Strike (6v6) – Mid-Season: A smaller daytime version of the Miami map, this new Miami should help alleviate some of the issues players have with the dark neon lit Miami with long sightlines.

New Game Modes

Gun Game – Yes, the fan-favorite Gun Game is returning. Players battle it out in a free for all, no Custom Loadouts, Perks, Equipment, Field Upgrades, or Scorestreaks. This is all gun skill. Each kill cycles to the next weapon, and players must make it through the full lineup of 20 weapons in order to win the game. Be careful though. Getting killed by a melee or finishing move will set you back one weapon too.

– Yes, the fan-favorite Gun Game is returning. Players battle it out in a free for all, no Custom Loadouts, Perks, Equipment, Field Upgrades, or Scorestreaks. This is all gun skill. Each kill cycles to the next weapon, and players must make it through the full lineup of 20 weapons in order to win the game. Be careful though. Getting killed by a melee or finishing move will set you back one weapon too. Stockpile – A 6v6 blend of Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed, this new mode coming mid-season will see players collecting dog tags after kills and stockpiling them at rotating points around the map. Don’t get killed before depositing the tags though, or you’ll drop the lot of them for anyone else to grab.

– A 6v6 blend of Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed, this new mode coming mid-season will see players collecting dog tags after kills and stockpiling them at rotating points around the map. Don’t get killed before depositing the tags though, or you’ll drop the lot of them for anyone else to grab. Multi-Team Hardpoint – If you’re tired of two teams fighting over a hardpoint, get ready for this giant multi-team version on Cold War’s biggest maps. 10 squads of four will need to capture and defend Hardpoints around the map in an effort to reach a score of 500 first. Coming mid-season.

Additional Content

Scorestreak: Death Machine – A handheld minigun, what more could you ask for? It will also be added as a support weapon for Zombies.

– A handheld minigun, what more could you ask for? It will also be added as a support weapon for Zombies. Vehicle: Sedan – Get around the map in style with this Eastern Bloc sedan.

– Get around the map in style with this Eastern Bloc sedan. Vehicle: Light Truck – The open top rugged vehicle provides plenty of new options for players to assault or escape.

The open top rugged vehicle provides plenty of new options for players to assault or escape. Seasonal Challenges – A new batch of Seasonal Challenges will be available, with a new one unlocking every 10 levels up to level 190. Complete them all to earn the title of Season Two Master.

– A new batch of Seasonal Challenges will be available, with a new one unlocking every 10 levels up to level 190. Complete them all to earn the title of Season Two Master. New Prestige Levels – Four new Prestige levels are available up through level 200, letting players hit Prestige 11 in total now. If you lagged behind last season, you can still catch up.

Warzone

Raven and Activision are remaining a bit mum on what’s coming to Warzone specifically, but we know there are “new points of interest” available in Verdansk, including more underground areas and a new ship that will dock near the port.

Exfiltration will add a new way to win a game of battle royale, spawning a radio that, if players hold it for a certain amount of time, will automatically win them and their squad the match. Be careful though, everyone on the map will know you have it and come gunning for you.

Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme takes the 45-player Resurgence mode and doubles the player count to 90 for an insanely frenetic new take on this popular playlist.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two Release Timing

Black Ops Cold War will receive an update on February 23 scheduled between 9PM and 11PM PT, and Warzone will receive an update on February 24 between 9PM and 11PM PT. After that, Season Two should be available for all players starting between 9PM and 11PM Pacific Time on February 24.

Activision promises quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes with the two games’ updates as well as the new content that they’ll bring. The size of these updates has not yet been revealed, but expect to need around 100 GB free to download and install, if previous patches are anything to go by.

[Source: Activision]