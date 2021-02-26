During yesterday’s State of Play, Ember Lab announced that its adventure title Kena: Bridge of Spirits will release on August 24th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The standard edition of the game will cost $39.99/€39.99 and the Digitial Deluxe Edition will cost $49.99/€49.99. Regardless of the version you buy, you’ll be entitled to a digital copy of Kena: Bridge of Spirits for the PS4 and PS5. The Digital Deluxe Edition will come with extra goodies, including the soundtrack, a unique silver staff for Kena, and a golden Rot skin.

Those who preorder will receive “a very special pack of Celebration hats.” “Hats are a great way to track and locate individual Rot as you travel through the environments,” explained Ember Lab. “Dozens of hats are hidden throughout the game but the celebration hats are only available for preorder.”

In addition to the above, Ember Lab unveiled a new gameplay trailer during State of Play, introducing new locations and some of the characters. Check out the video below.

In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, players will control the titular character, who is a Spirit Guide, as she makes her way to an abandoned village in search of a sacred mountain shrine. She’ll have to solve puzzles, find companions, and take down corrupted spirits along the way.

On the PS5, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will fuly utilize the DualSense’s features. Ember Lab previously said that haptics will be used for all of Kena’s abilities, and adaptive triggers will be used for her bow.

