Original: Rumors of an Elden Ring announcement coming “soon” have been circulating for a while, with the most recent one saying we’d see a trailer sometime this month. These rumors stemmed from a leaked trailer that has been going around in certain circles online, with snippets of the trailer leaking out of that limited circulation. The footage appears to show gameplay, including a massive dragon breathing fire and some combat from horseback.

This trailer seems to be why insiders were under the impression that we’d see more Elden Ring soon, but they probably didn’t mean via off-screen, shaky-cam footage. It’s unknown exactly how old this trailer is and if it was ever intended to reach the public, however. Development studios and publishers will often have internal trailers that don’t necessarily correspond to the external marketing of the game. Rumors that it would be shown at an Xbox event this month were quickly and plainly shot down by Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg. “Just to set expectations: this is not happening.”

In addition, reports from VGC say that the pandemic has already caused multiple internal delays on Elden Ring’s development. The FromSoftware and Bandai Namco title was first announced at E3 2019, and little has been heard about it since. Fans have been clamoring for more information about the RPG, which is said to take FromSoftware’s Souls-like formula to a whole new level.

It’s never received an official release window, though rumors at one point had it targeted for summer 2020, which obviously came and went without releasing or even any additional news about the game. The VGC report cites a source who says its unlikely that Elden Ring will even release this year. “Production has been significantly hampered by remote working restrictions,” the report claims.

Elden Ring is an evolution of FromSoftware’s formula, a Souls-like RPG being made with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. Despite next to no news coming out about the title, FromSoftware has repeatedly assured fans that the game is still in development. Whether or not this trailer leak prompts FromSoftware and Banda Namco to comment or reveal anything new remains to be seen.

