We know what you’re thinking, but we have reason to believe it’ll finally happen: Bandai Namco Entertainment will grace us with Elden Ring‘s presence soon. Many events came and went, proving multiple rumors to be false, but the latest reports come from known insiders and journalists Jason Schreier and Jeff Grubb.

“I know lots of people are desperate for Elden Ring news,” wrote Schreier. “I don’t know much about it (except that it’s been delayed a bunch). But there is strong evidence floating around that the game will be shown relatively soon. It’s not going to pull a Winds of Winter. Elden Ring has pages.”

Grubb was a little more specific, and suggested an end-of-March window for the showing. In a recent podcast, he claimed to have heard this news from “a combination of sources.” However, he reiterated that plans can change. Worth noting that Grubb’s reports are pretty accurate, and he was the first one to leak Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Many doubted him when Electronic Arts didn’t unveil the game when he expected it to, but the delay in its unveiling was down to challenges stemming from Covid-19. Grubb’s reports turned out to be true.

Another interesting thing to note here is that Microsoft is rumored to be holding an event for Xbox sometime in March. Considering it holds the marketing rights to Elden Ring, it’s possible that the game will turn up at the Xbox event.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Reddit, ResetEra]