After prior rumors and leaks, FromSoftware has confirmed that its newest project is a collaboration with A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin. Details are still slim at the moment, but it will be an original creation from the mind of Hidetaka Miyazaki. A release date was not announced, though it will be releasing on the PlayStation 4, among other platforms.

Take a look at the first Elden Ring trailer here:

The title has been heavily rumored for some time now. Martin previously revealed he had worked with a Japanese developer for an upcoming project, though he would not say which one. It had long been speculated that the title in question was from FromSoftware, but until now, nothing was official. Elden Ring was, however a victim of a massive pre-E3 leak, revealing its title and confirming that Martin was involved.

Outside of the mere fact Elden Ring is real, nothing is known about it at this time. Though it will be an RPG, no actual gameplay was shown. It will more than likely feature tough-as-nails gameplay, as we’ve come to expect from FromSoftware. It looks to have a high fantasy setting, though there does appear to be some sort of horror imagery, as well. Whether Elden Ring will feature an open world or not remains up in the air.

Elden Ring follows FromSoftware’s most recent title, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which released back in March 2019 to rave reviews and strong sales. Elden Ring also reunites FromSoftware with Bandai Namco Entertainment, the publisher of the Dark Souls franchise.

There’s no word on when we’ll next hear about Elden Ring, but we’ll surely hear more in the near future. Elden Ring will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It currently has no release date.