Would you believe it, Horizon Zero Dawn is four years old already! Fans are celebrating the occasion by sharing artwork and beautiful moments captured in game, among other things. Meanwhile, Guerrilla Games is celebrating by hosting a giveaway, the winner of which will receive a Thunderjaw statue.

All you have to do is follow Guerrilla Games’ Twitter account and respond to the following tweet by detailing your preferred method of taking down the Thunderjaw. You have until Wednesday, 3rd March, 4 pm CET to enter the raffle.

To celebrate Horizon’s 4 year anniversary, we are giving away this GIGANTIC Thunderjaw statue! Follow us and reply with your favourite way to take down a Thunderjaw in the comments before Wednesday 3 March 4PM CET to enter the raffle! pic.twitter.com/rBofIjpA9u — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) February 28, 2021

The box set pictured above may look familiar. That’s because it’s the $199 Thunderjaw Collection set that was sold at retail. The package includes:

Premium Thunderjaw statue

Exclusive world map

Aloy’s “Focus” earpiece

Two exclusive lithographs

Premium packaging

Dimensions: 15″ H x 15.6″ L

Features beautiful artwork from the game

Includes over 200 assembled parts

Do note that this set does not include a copy of Horizon Zero Dawn.

In related news, the sequel to Guerrilla Games’ best-seller is officially scheduled for release sometime later this year. However, rumor has it that production challenges stemming from Covid-19 may push the title into 2022. Sony has not commented on this report, but we’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, check out our previous coverage for all things Horizon Forbidden West.