Your March 2021 PlayStation Plus free games are now available, and this is a month you aren’t going to want to miss. You can redeem the full lineup of March games now, including Final Fantasy VII Remake and Remnant: From the Ashes on PS4, Maquette on PS5, and Farpoint for those with a PSVR headset. These games replace the February 2021 free titles, except for Destruction AllStars, which is carrying over and will remain on the service until April 6th. That means there are a total of five games to pick up on PlayStation Plus this month.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is the acclaimed 2020 PS4 exclusive, and although it comes right as the PS5 version—Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade—was announced, those who get the title via PS Plus will not get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. Remnant is a third-person survival action shooter available on the PS4.

Maquette is a unique puzzle game from Annapurna, and while it’s out on both PS4 and PS5, only the PS5 version is available through PlayStation Plus. Farpoint is a shooter for PlayStation VR that makes use of the AIM gun controller, though you don’t need the peripheral to play, as long as you have a PSVR headset.

Finally, Destruction AllStars is staying in rotating for one more month, before it goes up to its full price of $19.99 on April 6th. Make sure to get them redeemed before they go away next month.

The March 2021 free PlayStation Plus games will be available to redeem until April 6th, 2021. Players don’t have to download the titles immediately. You can redeem the free games while they are free and then download and play them at any time as long as you are an active PlayStation Plus subscriber. Even if you don’t have a PS5 console, you can redeem the PS5 games on the web-based PlayStation Store right now to have a library of PS5 games once you pick one up.

While the April 2021 free PlayStation Plus games won’t be announced until the end of the month, we do know that Oddworld: Soulstorm will launch on PS5 free via the PS Plus service in April. All other potential games remain a mystery for now.