It’s that time of the month again. Sony has announced its PlayStation Plus titles for March 2021, confirming reports that Square Enix’s much-loved Final Fantasy VII Remake is part of the lineup.

Joining Final Fantasy VII Remake is third-person survival action shooter Remnant: From the Ashes, and first-person puzzler Maquette. On the PS VR side, we have first-person shooter Farpoint, which can be played with a PS VR Aim controller or the DualShock 4. Last but not least, Destruction: AllStars will be a free download for yet another month.

Now, the fine print. Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s PS4 version is up for grabs. Players who claim the title as part of their PS Plus subscription will not be eligible for the PS5 digital version upgrade that was announced yesterday during State of Play.

Maquette is a PS5-only title, making its debut on PS Plus. The game puts players in a world where solving puzzles requires manipulating the landscape. You can utilize the console’s Game Help feature if you get stuck. An official overview is as follows:

Maquette sets you in the center of a world the rules of which are very different from our own. Solutions to puzzles require you to twist the world recursively – manipulating the landscape of a diorama will see those changes mirrored in the life-sized version that surrounds you.

All of the aforementioned titles will go live on March 2nd, which means you have until March 1st to claim February’s lineup. The upcoming titles as well as Destruction AllStars will be available to download until April 5th.