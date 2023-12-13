PS Plus Extra & Premium December 2023 Lineups Revealed

Sony has revealed the full list of PS Plus Extra and Premium games for December 2023. Headlining PlayStation Plus Extra are games like Grand Theft Auto V and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which managed to leak earlier today. Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus Premium gets Mega Man and Thrillville.

PS Plus Extra December 2023 games

There will be 14 new games added to PS Plus Extra. All of the games will be added to the service on December 19. Here is the full list of games coming to PS Plus Extra this month:

Gigabash (PS5, PS4)

Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, PS4)

Grime (PS5, PS4)

Mega Man 11 (PS4)

Metal Hellsinger (PS5, PS4)

Moonscars (PS5, PS4)

MotoGP 23 (PS5, PS4)

Prodeus (PS5, PS4)

Salt and Sacrifice (PS5, PS4)

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (PS5, PS4)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong Extended Edition (PS5, PS4)

Shadowrun Returns (PS5, PS4)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS5, PS4)

Tinykin (PS5, PS4)

PS Plus Premium December 2023 games

There will be five new games added to PS Plus Premium, all of which will also arrive on December 19. As well as a couple of Mega Man and Thrillville games, there’s also another Disney PS1 game, this time in the form of Buzz Lightyear. Here is the full list of games coming to PS Plus Premium this month:

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (PS4, PS5)

Mega Man Legacy Collection (PS4)

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (PS4)

Thrillville (PS4, PS5)

Thrillville: Off The Rails (PS4, PS5)

Thanks to the holiday season, Sony has already revealed the games that will be leaving the service on January 16 and there is another addition to the list that appeared a couple of days ago. This is the full list of games due to leave PS Plus next month:

Back 4 Blood

Devil May Cry 5

It Takes Two

JETT: The Far Shore + Given Time

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Omno

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

SnowRunner

This is in addition to the 11 games that will be leaving the service on December 19. This leaves just six days to finish up the following games if you don’t want to make a full purchase: