PS Plus Extra, Premium December 2023 Game Possibly Leaked by Sony

Sony seems to have leaked one of its PS Plus Extra, Premium December 2023 additions early via the PlayStation Stars program. Players are being offered 50 points for playing one of a select few games from the Extra/Premium catalog, and among the list is Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which currently isn’t a part of the lineup.

PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2023 catalog will be announced soon

This month’s Extra and Premium games line-up will be announced at some point later today unless it’s fashionably leaked early. The aforementioned PS Stars campaign offers 50 points for games that are already in the catalog so Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is the only one that stands out.

We’ll be sharing December 2023’s full PS Plus lineup here so make sure to check back.

As a reminder, the following games are leaving the service next Tuesday, December 19, when the catalog is refreshed:

Caladrius Blaze

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Foreclosed

Friday the 13th

Legends of Ethernal

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

The Escapists 2

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

For January 2024’s departures, check out our previous coverage.