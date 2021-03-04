Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires was originally due to be released early this year, but that’s no longer the case. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires has been delayed indefinitely, although KOEI Tecmo has released a statement assuring fans they’re still aiming to deliver “the best game possible”.

The publisher’s full statement can be read below. To help soothe the disappointment over the delay, they also released a new screenshot from the game’s opening movie:

Although Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires was initially announced as an early 2021 release, the team is still working hard on delivering the best game possible, so we wanted to let our fans know the current situation and will announce the new launch window in future updates. We apologize for the delay and appreciate your continued support. In the meantime, check out this first look at a scene from our opening movie (pictured above). Just a taste of what’s to come as we get closer to finishing the game.

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will send players on a mission to conquer ancient China through the frenetic 1 v 1000 action for which the franchise is known, as well as strategic elements like unit command. Players will be able to deploy units across the map to capture strategic points through destruction and infiltration where they can then take control of castles. The aim is to build a nation by forging relationships with nearby officers and heroes of the Three Kingdoms. The player’s officer can act how he pleases, whether as a kind ruler or a villainous warrior. Specialize in the sovereign, shogun, private, non-government, or some other Way of Life to create a kingdom of your choosing.

Unlike Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires, the game won’t be open-world. Instead, Dynasty Warriors series producer Akihiro Suzuki says the game will be a natural evolution of the Empires series that is based on Dynasty Warriors 9‘s resources to “create battles with a sense of scale”. KOEI has promised updates on the game’s release date in the future, but for now we’ll continue to wait patiently.

[Source: KOEI Tecmo America]