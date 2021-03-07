Guerrilla Games Shows off Flashy New Studio in Amsterdam

Horizon Zero Dawn developer Guerrilla Games has offered fans a look at its flashy new office in Amsterdam, which is where the company came into being 21 years ago following a merger of three studios.

In a blog on its website, Guerrilla Games wrote that its team has grown to “well over” 350 developers, rendering the space in its old canal house studio inadequate. The new office is located in the heart of Amsterdam, close to the famous Dam Square.

Credit: Stijn Poelstra & Roderick van der Steen

“To design our new space and bring all of our game studio dreams to life, we collaborated closely with architect Ayca Dogan and her team at CBRE, who transformed the studio’s interior into functional and innovative spaces aimed at facilitating our collaborative and creative approach to game development,” wrote Guerrilla Games.

In terms of game development, the new studio comes with state-of-the-art facilities and includes “all high tech game studio requirements.”

“Across multiple floors, this building offers everything our game studio needs, from state-of-the-art audio booths to a dedicated mocap space, and a big cafeteria on the top floor with the most amazing views of the city,” the blog continued. “We are incredibly happy with the results and look forward to having all Guerrillas together again! Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes glimpses of our studio in due time.”

Guerrilla Games is currently working on the highly-anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. Horizon Forbidden West is slated to release sometime this year on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but Sony has yet to share a release date.

[Source: Guerrilla Games]