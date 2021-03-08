Looks Like Work on Days Gone PC Version Began Over a Year Ago

In August 2019, former Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Shawn Layden hinted that the company was considering releasing its games on multiple platforms. Layden left his position less than two months later, but it looks like Sony had already begun working on porting its video games over to PC.

As spotted by Reddit user gonnabecrazy69 (via ComicBook) an entry for Days Gone‘s PC version appeared on popular Steam database SteamDB on February 27, 2020. This is before Horizon Zero Dawn was officially announced for PC following weeks of rumors. If this discovery is anything to by, Sony has been working on porting some of its games to PC since well over a year ago, and unsurprisingly, we’ll be seeing a lot more Sony exclusives accessible to a wider audience.

Despite criticism from some corners of the internet, this strategy has been financially sound for Sony, and the company believes that it also serves as a marketing push for its consoles.

“I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on,” Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios, said in March 2020. “And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware.”

There’s still no word on the long-rumored Bloodborne PC port.

