A console port of Rust has been teased for years and Double Eleven has revealed they’re a step closer to the game finally arriving. With a closed beta currently running, the publisher has revealed the game will be fully released this spring. The latest teaser trailer shows a decaying world full of dangers, and players will need to be smart if they’re going to survive.

Rust takes place on a post-apocalyptic island with limited resources. There are numerous decaying industrial buildings, some of which still have their scientist inhabitants and they’re not happy to see you. In order to survive, players have to find food and water, create clothing, fight natural dangers like fire, build a shelter, craft weapons, and avoid predators of both the human and animal varieties. There’s also the small matter of radiation poisoning.

The online “competitive survival experience” for up to 100 players allows players to do what they like. They can team up with others to create larger townships, pool resources, and form a better line of defense. Alternatively, they can battle other players and form raiding and looting parties. The game’s teaser trailer gives the briefest of glimpses at the things players can do in the dilapidated world.

While the trailer showed off a range of firepower and fancy outfits, players start out with little more than a rock and torch. They’ll need to find blueprints to build better weapons, armor, and other items. Players will progress through spears and bows to those weapons with real firepower, like assault rifles, shotguns, and even rocket launchers.

The title was first released on Steam back in 2013. Console ports were first mentioned as long ago as 2014, but then things went quiet for several years. The game eventually resurfaced at Xbox’s XO19 event, then due for release last year. With just three weeks of the year left, Double Eleven confirmed the game wouldn’t be released in 2020 due to delays from the Covid-19 pandemic. The game is now scheduled for release in the spring on PlayStation 4.