PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Watch Dogs: Legion Title Update 3.20 Prepares Consoles for Online Mode’s Launch

watch dogs legion online

Watch Dogs: Legion‘s online mode is live on consoles now, and if you haven’t already, you’ll need to download title update 3.20 to be able to jump in. As a reminder, some multiplayer features have been delayed until further notice due to Ubisoft identifying technical issues.

Full patch notes are as follows:

Global

  • Fixed an issue that caused several masks to go missing from players’ wardrobes after TU3.0.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when performing an operative swap in specific areas of the open world.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause placeholder text to be displayed for inactive operatives when inspecting them while in a restricted area.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when ray tracing was enabled.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze when selecting a tab in the in-game store.

Ubisoft Connect

  • Fixed an issue that would prevent a notification to appear when completing time limited challenges.

PlayStation 5

  • Fixed an issue that could cause buildings in the open world to become temporarily invisible. No more hide and seek!

Stadia

  • Fixed an issue that could cause security cameras and lasers to trigger an alarm on operatives with uniformed access.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when using the Deep Profiler while having menu narration enabled.

Xbox Series X/S

  • Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when accessing the different categories in the in-game store.
  • Fixed several issues that could cause graphical corruptions to occur.

[Source: Ubisoft]