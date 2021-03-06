Ubisoft has announced that it’s delaying some features of Watch Dogs: Legion multiplayer on consoles, and delaying the entire multiplayer component on PC indefinitely due to technical issues.

In a note published on Twitter, the developer said that it identified an issue that causes Tactical Ops to crash the game on consoles. As a result, it’ll now launch on March 23rd instead of March 9th. Additionally, Watch Dogs: Legion‘s PlayStation 4 and 5 versions will have limited in-game chat at launch, a fix for which will also be deployed on the 23rd.

The full note reads:

DedSec, we’re excited to see new recruits in London when we launch the online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion on March 9. Before we launch, we want to make you aware of a few things that have just come to our attention: We’ve identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs. The team is working on fixing the issue as quickly as possible, and in the meantime, we’ve made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed. We will communicate the new launch date as soon as possible. We have also identified an issue that can cause the game to crash during the Tactical Op. Therefore we have made the decision to launch it on Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia on March 23. PlayStation 4/5 will have limited in-game text chat at launch, and we are working on a fix for this, which will be coming on March 23 as well. We are committed to delivering the best experience to all players and are working diligently to address the issues outlined above. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

We’ll update our readers when the fixes are rolled out.

[Source: Twitter]