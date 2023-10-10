Ubisoft Delays XDefiant Release Date Indefinitely

Ubisoft has once again delayed XDefiant’s release date, this time indefinitely. Dubbed a Call of Duty killer by some, the free-to-play shooter recently underwent a public test session following which Ubisoft identified a number of issues that need fixing before release.

XDefiant was previously delayed after both Sony and Microsoft’s certification teams rejected the game in its current state. In an unusually transparent update, director Mark Rubin — a former Call of Duty veteran — said that such rejections are a normal part of the certification process but he wanted to make sure that fans aren’t kept in the dark about XDefiant’s development and release status.

In a similar update yesterday, Ubisoft announced another delay. “The PTS once again showed us your appreciation for our fast-paced gunplay, uniquely crafted maps, objective-driven modes, and iconic Faction roster,” reads a statement posted on Twitter. “But it also surfaced some inconsistencies in the game experience that we need to address prior to launching our Preseason, so we’ve made the hard decision to delay the Preseason of XDefiant.”

The full statement can be read below:

XDefiant is in development for the PS5 and PS4 among other platforms.