XDefiant Release Date Delayed After Failing PlayStation, Xbox Certifications

Ubisoft‘s first-person shooter XDefiant has suffered a release date window delay as the game failed PlayStation and Xbox console certifications. In a candid update, Ubisoft provided a detailed description of the process and where XDefiant stands.

In development for the PS5 and PS4, among other platforms, XDefiant was originally scheduled to release in summer 2023. The certification process began in late July, during which Sony and Microsoft teams tested the game within their console environments to ensure that it functions properly and meets their standards.

This is a mandatory procedure, and failing certifications once or twice is quite normal. However, Ubisoft’s Mark Rubin — formerly a veteran Call of Duty developer — wanted to be transparent with fans about XDefiant’s release.

In the next two weeks, Ubisoft will resubmit XDefiant for certification. If the game passes the tests, it’ll be released in mid-late September. However, there is a “likely scenario” that Sony and Microsoft give the game a “conditional pass,” which means a Day 1 update is required to fix any remaining bugs and issues. In that case, XDefiant will be pushed out of the summer and into the fall for an early/mid-October release.