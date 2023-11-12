Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Maps Removed Due to Spawn Issues

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 developer Sledgehammer Games has removed several multiplayer maps from rotation due to spawning issues. The game has been suffering from teething problems since the campaign was released in early access, and the multiplayer modes seem to be following suit on its official release day.

Which Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer maps have been removed?

Quarry, Rundown, and Scrapyard are the three maps that have been removed from Hardpoint playlists. Many players have taken to Twitter to complain about the spawn issues, particularly on Quarry; here players were spawning in exactly the same spot repeatedly, leaving them to be cannon fodder for the opposition.

mw3 spawns go crazy ??? pic.twitter.com/bZqFua59o1 — Justin Pistachio (@JustinPistachio) November 9, 2023

Later on in the day, Karachi was “temporarily removed” from the Cutthroat playlist as players were spawning alongside their enemies. Sledgehammer Games is currently investigating all of the issues with these four maps, but there is no estimate of when a fix will be applied.

A day-one update was released earlier today that fixed numerous crashes and loading issues, as well as a long list of other problems with the game’s campaign and multiplayer modes. Since then, another hotfix has been released that contains the following bug fixes:

Fixed an issue where loading into MW2 from MW3 could result in longer load times than intended

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when entering the Weapons tab when cross-launching from MW3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has been poorly reviewed by critics and gamers, although the latter also review-bombed the wrong game. Many of the complaints have been aimed at the game’s short campaign. Reports had suggested that the development time for Modern Warfare 3 was less than 1.5 years, significantly shorter than previous entries in the franchise, although Sledgehammer Games has since refuted this, saying the game was “years in the making.”