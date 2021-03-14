Developer Headware Games and publisher Ratalaika Games have announced that their “PS1-style” horror game Chasing Static will release in Q3 2021 for the PlayStation 5 and 4 among other platforms. A demo is currently available on Steam.

“The PlayStation era had so many great horror games that made an impact on me and gave me nightmares for years,” said Headware Games’ Nathan Hamley. “Chasing Static is my attempt to pay homage to those classics and that visual style while scarring a whole new generation with ideas I’ve had percolating for a while.”

Players will step into the shoes of Chris Selwood, who is stuck in a devastating storm in the middle of the night. He seeks refuge in a remote cafe, and encounters the “horrific” sight of a waitress pinned to the ceiling by a terrifying creature. Set in rural Wales, Chasing Static will task players with uncovering the mystery of an abandoned village and finding out what happened to its residents.

Headware Games has promised “a unique take on the narrative adventure genre through new audio driven gameplay mechanics and non-linear exploration.”

Key features include:

Sonic Exploration – Audio driven gameplay mechanics have you hunting anomalies with an experimental Frequency Displacement Monitoring Device.

– Audio driven gameplay mechanics have you hunting anomalies with an experimental Frequency Displacement Monitoring Device. Lo-Fi, Hi-Fi – Crunchy low poly visuals reminiscent of PS1 classics with full voice acting, high quality sound design and a modern approach to gameplay.

– Crunchy low poly visuals reminiscent of PS1 classics with full voice acting, high quality sound design and a modern approach to gameplay. Non-Linear Gameplay – Explore the world of Chasing Static at your own pace, uncovering it’s secrets in any order you please.

– Explore the world of Chasing Static at your own pace, uncovering it’s secrets in any order you please. Bite-sized Terror – A self-contained story with an average playtime of 2 hours.

Check out a trailer below.