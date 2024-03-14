Crow Country: Retro-Style Survival Horror Hits PS5 This May

SFB Games have today announced Crow Country, a haunting new survival horror game set to launch on Steam and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on May 9, 2024.

The game is inspired by classic survival horror, such as Silent Hill and Resident Evil, but has a visual style akin to classic Final Fantasy VII.

Play as the determined Mara Forest as she searches through the gloom of an abandoned theme park to find its reclusive owner, Edward Crow. Encounter a curious cast of characters as you immerse yourself in this atmospheric blend of tension and tranquillity. Hunt for ammo, clues, maps, and the other items you’ll need to solve the tricky puzzles that stand between you and the terrifying truth.

Something is lurking in the darkness. So make every bullet count.

Crow Country Trailer

A free demo is currently available on Steam and PlayStation, which welcomes players to explore and survive the horrors that await in Crow Country. ​ Engage with tricky puzzles to uncover new paths through the park – with dozens of different areas and hidden secrets to discover. ​

Will you uncover the truth behind Crow Country and learn the fate of Edward Crow? Or will you disappear into the night, never to be seen again?

The demo is pretty promising, and well worth checking out if you have a hunger for modern takes on classic survival horror games.