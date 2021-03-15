Back on March 22, 1996, a campy little zombie game called Resident Evil hit the original PlayStation. 25 years later, the series has mutated like some kind of T-virus, becoming bigger than anyone could have imagined back then. Numskull is helping to celebrate 25 years of Resident Evil with a new line of official products, featuring Umbrella, S.T.A.R.S., and the 25th anniversary. Check out everything in the new Numskull Resident Evil 25th Anniversary range:

Umbrella 3D Molded Lamp

This Umbrella lamp can sit on your desk or mount to the wall. It has an on/off switch that’s easily accessible, and can be powered by either an included USB-C cable, or three AA batteries, which are not included.

Umbrella Wireless Charging Mat

If your devices have wireless charging capabilities, you can use this Umbrella wireless charging mat as a place to keep them topped up.

Umbrella Light Up USB-C Cable and Thumbstick Grips

A bit of an odd pairing of products, but when has Umbrella ever taken the conventional route? This pack contains a nifty light-up USB-C cable featuring the Umbrella logo, as well as a pair of Umbrella logo thumb grips that should be compatible with most standard current-gen controllers.

R.P.D. or Umbrella Sunglasses

Who do you side with, the evil Umbrella Corporation or the members of the R.P.D.? Sport the red-framed Umbrella sunglasses or the black R.P.D. sunglasses to show your support.

Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Products

Numskull is bringing an assortment of items that celebrate 25 years of the Resident Evil franchise. These include a hat, mug with metal badge, and enamel pin, all sporting the 25th anniversary celebration.

In addition to the new range for the 25th anniversary, Numskull has a variety of other Resident Evil products available, including a whole assortment of Tubbz Cosplaying Ducks, more pins, mugs, and shirts, and even a zombie scented candle, which literally says it is “scented with the smell of a rotting zombie.”

You can check out the full range of Resident Evil products, both old and new, on Numskull’s site.

This year, Netflix is releasing a new Resident Evil series, there’s a reboot of the Resident Evil film franchise coming, and Resident Evil Village will tell the next chapter in the game series.