You’d be forgiven if you’d forgotten all about Dark Alliance, a Dungeons & Dragons RPG developed by Tuque Games and published by Wizards of the Coast. The game was announced back in 2019, but since then we’ve heard very little about it. That all changed today with the confirmation the game will finally be releasing on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in June.

The spiritual successor to the Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance series will tell a brand new story set in the Forgotten Realms. Drizzt Do’Urden and his three companions, Catti-brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar, are tasked with stopping their enemies from claiming the Crystal Shard and using it to destroy their homeland. As the crystal is located somewhere in the Icewind Dale, this means they’ll face over 30 different enemy types including iconic monsters like Frost Giants, Beholders, and White Dragons. The game’s missions can be “largely” taken on in whichever order the player prefers, with replaying levels encouraged on higher Challenge Ratings to get better loot.

The action-RPG offers dynamic co-op for up to four players both locally and online with all four companions being playable characters. Each of the characters will have over 50 combat abilities to master and each ability will have its strengths and weaknesses. You can see plenty of combat in the new gameplay trailer below:

Three editions of the game will be available. The standard edition of the game will be available both digitally and at retail — pre-ordering this version will award players the Beholder Weapon Set with a Beholder-themed scimitar, bow, axe, and hammer. The Digital Deluxe Edition will include the Beholder Weapon Set, the Lich Weapon Set (unsurprisingly including a Lich-themed scimitar, bow, axe, and hammer), and the Echoes of the Blood War DLC expansion when it’s released in the future. Finally the Steelbook edition will include all of the content from the Digital Deluxe Edition as well as a Steelbook case, an art book, and a digital version of the Dungeons & Dragons soundtrack.

Dark Alliance will be released on PS5 and PS4 on June 22. Those who purchase the PS4 version will get a free digital download code to upgrade to the PS5 version. Likewise, those who buy the PS5 version will also get a download code for the PS4 version too. There’s no release window, or any details for that matter, about the Echoes of the Blood War DLC expansion but we’ll be sure to let you know when we find out more.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]