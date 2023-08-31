Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 Trophy List, Download Size Revealed

The Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 port is bringing the acclaimed RPG to consoles just a month or so after the PC release. And with this console adaptation comes console-specific features like trophies and a unique download size, both of which were revealed for this PS5 version.

What is the Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 file size?

According to PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 will be 108.831 GB. This is somewhat comparable to the PC version, which is a 97.4 GB download that has an install size of 121.47 GB. However, according to Steam, it requires 150 GB of space on PC.

As was previously revealed, preloading for PS5 owners with the Digital Deluxe Edition has already started, as early access opens for that crowd on September 2 at 9 a.m. PT. Preloads for standard edition owners opens on September 4 at 9 a.m., which is exactly two days before it unlocks and becomes playable.

The trophies on the PS5 also take inspiration from their PC counterparts. The trophy list went live on Exophase, showing that it has a Platinum and mostly mirrors the achievements on Steam. However, it has slightly different descriptions and even an added typo in the “Pest Control” trophy that misspells “matriarch.” Regardless, it is heavily skewed toward Bronzes, as it contains a Platinum, two Golds, four Silvers, and 47 Bronzes.

The trophy list points out how much room players have to experiment and play with the game’s systems. The Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 trophies are as follows: