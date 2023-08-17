Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 Preload Times Revealed

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game, but luckily for PS5 players, Larian Studios is offering ample time to preload the title. This luxury wasn’t available to players on PC, where the game weighs a whopping 122 GB, leaving Steam struggling to cope with traffic at launch.

Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 preload times differ for Digital Deluxe and standard editions

Owners of the Baldur’s Gate 3’s $79.99 Digital Deluxe edition can start preloading on August 31, 16:00 UTC (12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT), and standard edition owners can start preloading on September 4, 16:00 UTC (12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT). This is because Digital Deluxe edition comes with early access, which kicks off on September 2.

Over on Twitter, Larian reminded players that there’s still time to pre-order for early access and preloading.

Having set critical and commercial records on PC, Baldur’s Gate 3 is all set to dominate PS5 sales in September. The game is already one of the most pre-ordered games on the console following universal acclaim. Such is Baldur’s Gate 3’s success that there’s concern within the games industry about unrealistic fan expectations, to which Larian responded by saying that “standards die every day.”

In related news, Baldur’s Gate 3’s PS5 launch version will include all the improvements made to the PC version thus far.