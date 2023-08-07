Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 Pre-Orders Shoot Up Following PC Launch

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently one of the most pre-ordered PS5 game on the PlayStation Store, thanks to its successful launch on PC. The game has already set records for concurrent users on Steam as well as Twitch streams.

Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 launch coincides with Starfield’s Xbox launch

Baldur’s Gate 3 only has six reviews on Metacritic at the time of this writing thanks to its huge length, but it’s averaging 95/100 on PC. We don’t expect this score to change much considering reviewers and users currently playing the game are unanimously praising it. Word of mouth is strongly in favor of purchasing Baldur’s Gate 3, and as pointed out by Twitter user BenjiSales, the game quickly climbed up PSN charts to become the most pre-ordered game on the PS Store.

Update: Baldur's Gate III has now moved to the #1 Best Selling Pre-Order on PSN in the US



The stellar launch of the PC version is definitely having a big positive impact on the upcoming PlayStation 5 versions performance

Baldur’s Gate 3’s PSN pre-orders are seeing a similar trend in other regions’ stores.

Many believe that Xbox-exclusive Starfield will face stiff competition in the news and reviews cycle from Baldur’s Gate 3 because the latter will launch on the PS5 on the same day and is not expected to release on Xbox platforms until 2024. The Xbox version has been delayed due to development issues on the Xbox Series S.