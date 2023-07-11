Baldur’s Gate 3 vs. Starfield Is the Latest Subject of Console War

Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield have found themselves in the middle of the ever-raging PS5 vs. Xbox Series X console war. Things are especially heated at the moment as fans await a court verdict on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard with bated breath. But Baldur’s Gate 3 vs. Starfield is a particularly bizarre debate as fans are arguing over which game deserves a better Metacritic score without having played either.

At launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 will only be available on the PS5 and PC, with an Xbox version planned for later. On the PS5, the game will launch on the same day (September 6, 2023) as Xbox console exclusive Starfield. This has somehow riled up some fans, who have already decided the appropriate Metacritic scores for both games prior to their release.

Playstation fanboys are treating Baldur's Gate 3 like it's a Playstation exclusive and they're saying it's a bigger RPG than Starfield pic.twitter.com/uaky9zstgt — GamingProphetNYC (@nyc_prophet) July 3, 2023

We know the game plan now, pretend being massive fans of Baldur's gate, try to undermine Starfield with it, and hope the Metacritic is higher than Starfields. pic.twitter.com/TMUXGTn7mu — Illuminati Joey,Phantom Kraken ?? ❎ ?⃤ (@JohanzelV) July 8, 2023

A search for Starfield or Baldur’s Gate 3 on social media is now plagued by hot takes like the ones above.

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios recently told GamesRadar in an interview that it’s not concerned about the Starfield comparisons because “there aren’t enough RPGs.” “It’s good to be in the company of other RPGs,” said lead writer Adam Smith.