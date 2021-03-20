Godfall‘s much-awaited Primal Update added more endgame challenges and a new loot category among other content last month. However, the update also brought with it a number of issues, like the Ascendant trophy not unlocking properly. The good news is, Counterplay Games has resolved these issues via a patch that went live on March 18th.

Patch notes are as follows:

Solved an issue where the Ascendant Trophy/Achievement (Complete 20 floors in the Tower of Trials) would not unlock appropriately. Note: Players that have previously completed this challenge should retroactively receive this Trophy/Achievement once they enter any mission.

Solved an issue where interacting with the augment selection screen while having more than four pages of augments would cause significant stuttering and other performance problems.

Solved a crash that could occur when equipping an augment that had a scaling attribute trait.

Solved an issue where some Ascension powers were lost after switching characters or rebooting the game.

Solved an issue where the “+1% Loot Bonus” Ascension trait did not total to 5% when maxed out.

Solved an issue where Boon upgrades were stacking with previous versions of themselves rather than being set to the current boon level value. In other words, if a Level 1 Boon gave +5, and Level 2 gave +10, the error would give players +15 instead of the intended +10.

Solved an issue where certain Banes would incorrectly appear under the Boons section.

Solved an issue where different rarity Boons would be offered to players at a higher level than intended. The first appearance of all Boons should be offered at Level 1 regardless of rarity.

Solved an issue where the Max Lifestones Bane would reapply itself after certain inventory triggers, reducing a player’s lifestone maximum down to zero.

Solved an issue where the Renegerative Bane would allow bosses to quickly heal past phase checkpoints, undoing progress if the player died.

Solved an issue in the Tower of Trials where inflicting Sobeku with an ailment while it’s regenerating would trigger it to spawn Razorback beasts on each heal/DoT tick. This unintended mechanic would spawn dozens of Razorbacks leading to a variety of performance issues.

Solved an issue where Macros was incorrectly vulnerable to Predestination (augment), where its takedown trait would allow for a free kill.

Solved an issue where the Exalted Air Realm Gauntlet would spawn all bosses in their Ascended versions instead of their Exalted versions.

Solved an issue where certain areas of Sunforge had significant framerate drop issues related to lighting.

Solved an issue where having the Combat HUD setting turned On would cause significant framerate drops in any version of the Tower of Trials.

Solved an issue where sometimes the Crystal Voidlings summoned by Vargul Summoners would appear invisible.

Solved an issue where the players could desync their game when planting a banner at the same time as their own death.

Solved an issue where the player’s weapons could disappear when they respawn.

Solved an issue where using the “Copy Current Loadout” would lock items making them unavailable to be salvaged. This should retroactively fix all the locked items – go ahead and salvage all that loot!

Updated the Invisibility Bane to no longer affect certain bosses during their invulnerable attacks/abilities.

Updated the Regeneration Bane to no longer affect certain bosses during their invulnerable attacks/abilities.

Updated the “Copy Current Loadout” so it does not unequip all currently equipped augments on the new target Valorplate.

Updated several missing localization strings.

Updated the Dreamshaping menu (for Dreamstone rewards) to include a confirmation delay to prevent the UI from desyncing/breaking from quick succession purchases.

Updated the Primal Item stat card to remove the black box graphical error.

[Source: Gearbox]